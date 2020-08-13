Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE specialists instruct CST, ensuring Air Commandos remain deployable any time, anyplace [Image 3 of 3]

    SERE specialists instruct CST, ensuring Air Commandos remain deployable any time, anyplace

    EGLIN RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist with the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron prepares combat survival training students at Eglin Range, Florida, Aug. 13, 2020. Combat survival training ensures personnel maintain critical skills gained at formal SERE training courses, while in a simulated combat environment. CST provides personnel with the opportunity to demonstrate proficiency in survival and recovery tactics, techniques and procedures, under field conditions, utilizing hands-on experiential training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

