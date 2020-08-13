SERE specialists instruct CST, ensuring Air Commandos remain deployable any time, anyplace

A survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist with the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron prepares combat survival training students at Eglin Range, Florida, Aug. 13, 2020. Combat survival training ensures personnel maintain critical skills gained at formal SERE training courses, while in a simulated combat environment. CST provides personnel with the opportunity to demonstrate proficiency in survival and recovery tactics, techniques and procedures, under field conditions, utilizing hands-on experiential training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

Date Taken: 08.13.2020
Location: EGLIN RANGE, FL, US