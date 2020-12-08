Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB supports NASCAR virtually [Image 1 of 10]

    Dover AFB supports NASCAR virtually

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dave Klinger, president of Drydene, gives opening remarks during a recording at Dover International Speedway, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2020. Military members prerecorded the singing of the national anthem, prayer and opening speeches to air on national television for the upcoming NASCAR races. The recordings took place due to COVID-19 restrictions and that there will be no crowd for this years races. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 14:40
    VIRIN: 200812-F-NX530-1064
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB supports NASCAR virtually [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

