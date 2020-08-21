Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great Lakes Team Helps Local Community During Emergency [Image 1 of 3]

    Great Lakes Team Helps Local Community During Emergency

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    200821-N-CC785-0002 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 21, 2020) - Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, presented a Letter of Commendation from the Ogle County Sheriff's Office to Firefighter Mike Belmonte on Aug. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

