Great Lakes Team Helps Local Community During Emergency

On August 10, Lt. Matt Honabarger, Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) security officer, Master-At-Arms 1st Class Brian Shepherd, NSGL Navy Security Forces, and Mike Belmonte, Great Lakes Fire Department, were on their way to western Illinois to participate in a joint training exercise with the Northern Illinois Support Team (NIST) in Carroll County, as part of a mutual aid agreement between the Navy and local agencies.



By the time the three members of the NSGL All Hazards Type III Incident Management Team (IMT) arrived, a storm called a “derecho,” featuring 100 mile-per-hour winds, had blown through the area, leaving behind devastation. High winds destroyed mobile homes and people were unaccounted for.



The three NSGL IMT members became volunteers, working for the Ogle County (Ill.) Sheriff and Ogle County Emergency Operations Center.

Upon arriving at the Unified Command Post (UCP), Honabarger, Shepherd and Belmonte made contact with the incident commander and went straight to work.



In the days that followed, the three of them completed situation reports, damage assessments, incident action plans, debris removal plans, transition plans and more.



“This team’s knowledge, professionalism and expertise was evident throughout the disaster,” said Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle.



“While the storm itself was very unfortunate, you can’t buy training like that,” said Cmdr. Ken Williams, NSGL executive officer. “Exercising in a real world environment is invaluable.”

