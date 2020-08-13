200813-N-JB957-260 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 13, 2020) - Members from Naval Base Kitsap executive staff and Washington State Association of Counties pause for a photo op at Deterrent Park on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor during a base tour. The tour was a chance for WSAC leaders from other parts of the state to develop a greater understanding and appreciation for a unique aspect of the Kitsap County community. (U.S. Navy photo by Jake Chappelle)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington State commissioners visit Naval Base Kitsap [Image 2 of 2], by Jake Chappelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.