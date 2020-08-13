200813-N-JB957-260 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 13, 2020) - Members from Naval Base Kitsap executive staff and Washington State Association of Counties pause for a photo op at Deterrent Park on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor during a base tour. The tour was a chance for WSAC leaders from other parts of the state to develop a greater understanding and appreciation for a unique aspect of the Kitsap County community. (U.S. Navy photo by Jake Chappelle)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 13:16
|Photo ID:
|6323449
|VIRIN:
|200813-N-JB957-260
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Washington State commissioners visit Naval Base Kitsap [Image 2 of 2], by Jake Chappelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
