Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Washington State commissioners visit Naval Base Kitsap [Image 1 of 2]

    Washington State commissioners visit Naval Base Kitsap

    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Jake Chappelle 

    Naval Base Kitsap

    200813-N-JB957-260 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 13, 2020) - Members from Naval Base Kitsap executive staff and Washington State Association of Counties pause for a photo op at Deterrent Park on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor during a base tour. The tour was a chance for WSAC leaders from other parts of the state to develop a greater understanding and appreciation for a unique aspect of the Kitsap County community. (U.S. Navy photo by Jake Chappelle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 13:16
    Photo ID: 6323449
    VIRIN: 200813-N-JB957-260
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington State commissioners visit Naval Base Kitsap [Image 2 of 2], by Jake Chappelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington State commissioners visit Naval Base Kitsap
    Washington State commissioners visit Naval Base Kitsap

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Naval Base Kitsap
    Navy Installations Command
    Bremerton
    Navy
    Sailor
    Sailors
    Washington
    Community
    U.S. Navy
    Puget Sound
    Bangor
    Navy Region Northwest
    NBK
    NRNW
    WSAC
    Washington State Association of Counties

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT