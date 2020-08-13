Washington State commissioners visit Naval Base Kitsap

Photo By Jake Chappelle | 200813-N-JB957-275 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 13, 2020) - Capt. Rich Rhinehart, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Jake Chappelle | 200813-N-JB957-275 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 13, 2020) - Capt. Rich Rhinehart, Naval Base Kitsap commanding officer, explains the various research and development missions on NBK-Bangor during a base tour. The tour was a chance for members of the Washington State Association of Counties to develop a greater understanding and appreciation for a unique aspect of the Kitsap County community. (U.S. Navy photo by Jake Chappelle) see less | View Image Page

The Washington State Association of Counties throws an annual retreat, which involves a rotating county tour, to enlighten its officers with an understanding of some of the key and distinctive features of said community.



As WSAC president, this year was Rob Gelder’s turn to choose an aspect to highlight these features for the community he represents, Kitsap County.



He chose Naval Base Kitsap.



“I think Kitsap, with so many Navy installations, is somewhat unique and I wanted to profile the Navy as our largest employer, economic driver, etcetera,” he said. “It's a chance for the leadership of the association to leave with a greater understanding and appreciation for another part of the state.”



On Aug. 13, Gelder, the WSAC executive director, and three other members who also serve as commissioners for various counties across the state, received an education and some insight into the variety of NBK’s key missions and supported commands.



“Our goal was to provide them an understanding of the great people living and working on Naval Base Kitsap and the impact we have on our community,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Rich Rhinehart, NBK commanding officer.



Rhinehart delivered a mission overview, via PowerPoint to get the tour rolling. Then the commissioners and base staff boarded a COVID-19 compliant bus for a windshield tour to notable sites on NBK’s Bangor and Bremerton locations, including the submarine community’s Deterrent Park, Bangor’s Delta Pier and KB (Keyport-Bangor) Docks, and Bremerton’s Pier Delta to observe USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS Connecticut (SSN-22) before wrapping up the visit.



Providing awareness and understanding of the Navy mission can better inform legislative decisions that could affect naval operations, according to Lynn Wall, NBK Community Planning Liaison Officer. WSAC plays a key role.



“Kitsap County has land use authority and jurisdiction on much of the land surrounding NBK,” she said. “Their decisions can impact how we operate and the viability of our installations and ranges. WSAC provides policy guidance and coordination with Washington State legislators on a variety of issues for local counties, so familiarizing their board of directors and members with military issues helps ensure mission sustainment.”



The tour was an eye opener for guests like Whitman County Commissioner (District 3) Michael Largent, who admitted it was his first time stepping onto a military installation.



“My interaction with the military has been almost nonexistent,” the 14-year commissioner said. “This was my first time on a military base.”



Despite this detail, Largent took note of the similarities and differences inside and outside of the fence line.



“The fact that this base is so similar to running a county government, with all of the different roles, was striking,” he said. “The base's capacity to impose compliance is certainly different.”



To Rhinehart, the consistencies NBK shares with the local communities make collaboration between the two entities healthier and more significant.



“I enjoyed the opportunity to talk with them about common problems we face together with our communities, including affordable housing, childcare, and [COVID-19],” Rhinehart said. “We are fortunate here to have such a close relationship with our local city and county officials.”



Gelder, who’s also a commissioner for Kitsap County (District 1), said the tour was a hit.



“The tour more than met my expectations,” he said. “I am so appreciative of all the effort and time that went into making this happen. Not only did the tour offer folks a better understanding of the complexities of the command, but [also] the infrastructure and the mission. They also remarked about the connection and collaboration you have with the local jurisdictions and being proactive on the [water testing] issue. Folks were talking about it long after we finished.”



One of those folks was 12-year Lincoln County Commissioner Scott Hutsell.



“I had a great time,” said the lifelong Washingtonian. “I was impressed [Rhinehart] would spend so much time with us. No stone unturned. Great learning experience. Can’t wait for my grandkids to get a little older to bring them to Bremerton for a tour. Very first class.”