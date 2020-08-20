Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Convoy training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 19 of 20]

    Convoy training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers drive military vehicles in a convoy as part of training operations Aug. 20, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During August 2020, thousands of service members were at Fort McCoy for training, including Army Reserve units and Soldiers, National Guard units and Soldiers, ROTC cadets and training staff, and more. Transient troop training like this resumed at Fort McCoy in July 2020 after being stopped for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Over months of planning, however, Fort McCoy training officials were able to reopen the training with COVID-19 safety measures built in. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 13:31
    Photo ID: 6323430
    VIRIN: 200820-A-OK556-638
    Resolution: 3890x2918
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

