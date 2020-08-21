Photo Essay: August 2020 convoy training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers drive military vehicles in a convoy as part of training operations Aug. 20,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers drive military vehicles in a convoy as part of training operations Aug. 20, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During August 2020, thousands of service members were at Fort McCoy for training, including Army Reserve units and Soldiers, National Guard units and Soldiers, ROTC cadets and training staff, and more. Transient troop training like this resumed at Fort McCoy in July 2020 after being stopped for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Over months of planning, however, Fort McCoy training officials were able to reopen the training with COVID-19 safety measures built in. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers drive military vehicles in a convoy as part of training operations Aug. 20, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During August 2020, thousands of service members were at Fort McCoy for training, including Army Reserve units and Soldiers, National Guard units and Soldiers, ROTC cadets and training staff, and more.



Transient troop training like this resumed at Fort McCoy in July 2020 after being stopped for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic response.



Over months of planning, however, Fort McCoy training officials were able to reopen the training with COVID-19 safety measures built in.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”