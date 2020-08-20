1st Lt. Jared Smithson, 349th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, embraces his family during after returning home from deployment Aug. 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Smithson and the rest of the 349th ARS deployed to Southwest Asia, where they supported Operation Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, Spartan Shield and the Combined Defense of the Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)
Bandits return home after months of fueling the fight
