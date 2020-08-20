Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bandits return home after months of fueling the fight [Image 2 of 2]

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Jared Smithson, 349th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, embraces his family during after returning home from deployment Aug. 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Smithson and the rest of the 349th ARS deployed to Southwest Asia, where they supported Operation Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, Spartan Shield and the Combined Defense of the Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bandits return home after months of fueling the fight [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Welcome Home
    McConnell
    349th ARS

