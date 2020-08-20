Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bandits return home after months of fueling the fight [Image 1 of 2]

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Collin Tuthill, 349th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, hugs his girlfriend, Erika Black, after returning home from a deployment to Southwest Asia, Aug. 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Tuthill and the rest of the team delivered more than 38 million pounds of fuel to 16 different airframes during the deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bandits return home after months of fueling the fight [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Welcome Home
    McConnell
    349th ARS

