Capt. Collin Tuthill, 349th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, hugs his girlfriend, Erika Black, after returning home from a deployment to Southwest Asia, Aug. 20, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Tuthill and the rest of the team delivered more than 38 million pounds of fuel to 16 different airframes during the deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 12:00 Photo ID: 6323248 VIRIN: 200820-F-AD239-0056 Resolution: 4167x2782 Size: 782.41 KB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bandits return home after months of fueling the fight [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.