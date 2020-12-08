Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Spc. Enrique Moya 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team makes sure his dog is hydrated during training exercise Saber Junction 20, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Aug. 12, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Enrique Moya)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping man's best friend hydrated [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Enrique Moya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

