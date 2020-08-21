Port Ops Boat Movement on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 21, 2020) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Benjamin Duff and Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tony Kuo, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s port operations, conduct a small harbor movement inspecting piers onboard CFAS Aug. 21, 2020. Port Operations provides pilot and tug services, berthing plans, mooring services and manages all ship movement and barge assets in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

