    Port Ops Boat Movement on CFAS [Image 1 of 3]

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 21, 2020) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Benjamin Duff and Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tony Kuo, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s port operations, moor a patrol boat to the pier onboard CFAS Aug. 21, 2020. Port Operations provides pilot and tug services, berthing plans, mooring services and manages all ship movement and barge assets in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 00:19
    Photo ID: 6322695
    VIRIN: 200821-N-CA060-0019
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 706.73 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    This work, Port Ops Boat Movement on CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

