    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 6 from boat fire near Ocean City, Maryland

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 6 from boat fire near Ocean City, Maryland

    OCEAN CITY, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued six mariners after their boat caught fire approximately 3 miles south of Ocean City, Aug. 20, 2020. Coast Guard Station Ocean City crewmembers and cewmembers from the fishing vessel Smugglers Point safely rescued all six mariners. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 21:17
    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 6 from boat fire near Ocean City, Maryland
    Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 6 from boat fire near Ocean City, Maryland

    rescue
    station
    Coast Guard
    maryland
    ocean city
    boat fire
    sector
    command center
    good samaritan

