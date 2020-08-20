The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued six mariners after their boat caught fire approximately 3 miles south of Ocean City, Aug. 20, 2020. Coast Guard Station Ocean City crewmembers and cewmembers from the fishing vessel Smugglers Point safely rescued all six mariners. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 21:17 Photo ID: 6322488 VIRIN: 200820-G-G0105-0001 Resolution: 4011x3003 Size: 2.14 MB Location: OCEAN CITY, MD, US Web Views: 32 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 6 from boat fire near Ocean City, Maryland [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.