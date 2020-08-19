USS New Orleans Well Deck Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2020) - Landing Craft, Utility 1666, from Navy Beach Unit (NBU) 7 enters the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

