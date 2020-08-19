Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans Well Deck Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS New Orleans Well Deck Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2020) - Landing Craft, Utility 1666, from Navy Beach Unit (NBU) 7 docks moors in the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 19:51
    Photo ID: 6322452
    VIRIN: 200819-N-KL617-1152
    Resolution: 5436x3624
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Well Deck Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

