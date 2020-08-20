Helping Others

Pvt. Aaron Byrd (right), a Human Resources Specialist with 1st Platoon, 259 Human Resources Company, Special Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, assists Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Ishiharapuzon, an Information Technology Specialist with the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific, to recieve a new Common Access Card while at the Soldier Support Center at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on August 20, 2020. The 259 HRC is responsible for helping soldiers transition from the Army and assist with issuing Common Access Cards and other items. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

