    Helping Others [Image 4 of 4]

    Helping Others

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Pvt. Aaron Byrd (right), a Human Resources Specialist with 1st Platoon, 259 Human Resources Company, Special Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, assists Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Ishiharapuzon, an Information Technology Specialist with the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific, to recieve a new Common Access Card while at the Soldier Support Center at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on August 20, 2020. The 259 HRC is responsible for helping soldiers transition from the Army and assist with issuing Common Access Cards and other items. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 18:47
    Photo ID: 6322413
    VIRIN: 200820-A-RN631-570
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    25th Infantry Division
    Human Resources Specialist
    Soldier Support
    Human Resources Company
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

