File Processing

Sgt. Eboni Sanders, a Human Resources Specialist with 2nd Platoon, 259 Human Resources Company, Special Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, processes reassignment paperwork for a soldier while at the Soldier Support Center at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on August 20, 2020. The 259 HRC is responsible for helping soldiers transition from the Army and assist with issuing Common Access Cards and other items. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

