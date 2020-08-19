Task Force Arrow Homecoming

Oregon National Guard Soldiers returned home to Portland, Ore., on Aug. 19, 2020 after being deployed in support of Task Force ARROW in Qatar and other overseas assignments. The Soldiers were greeted at the Kliever Memorial Armory in Portland by their friends and family members. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)
|08.19.2020
|08.20.2020 12:25
|6321839
|200819-Z-CH590-0999
|4007x3257
|2.53 MB
|PORTLAND, OR, US
