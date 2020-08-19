Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Arrow Homecoming [Image 6 of 15]

    Task Force Arrow Homecoming

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers returned home to Portland, Ore., on Aug. 19, 2020 after being deployed in support of Task Force ARROW in Qatar and other overseas assignments. The Soldiers were greeted at the Kliever Memorial Armory in Portland by their friends and family members. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Arrow Homecoming [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

