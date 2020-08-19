Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prince Sultan Air Base commander visits U.S. partners [Image 5 of 5]

    Prince Sultan Air Base commander visits U.S. partners

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, ARMED FORCES EUROPE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Maj. Gen. Mohsen bin Saeed Al-Zahrani, commander, Prince Sultan Air Base, meets with Brig. Gen. Evan Pettus, commander, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, on an immersion visit at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 19, 2020. Maj. Gen. Mohsen bin Saeed Al-Zahrani is the new base commander, and during the visit, was able to tour several key U.S locations to improve partnership relations and develop a better understanding of the wing's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 09:19
    Photo ID: 6321511
    VIRIN: 200819-F-LS872-1360
    Resolution: 4236x3026
    Size: 11.59 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, ARMED FORCES EUROPE, SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prince Sultan Air Base commander visits U.S. partners [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

