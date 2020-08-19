Prince Sultan Air Base commander visits U.S. partners

Maj. Gen. Mohsen bin Saeed Al-Zahrani, commander, Prince Sultan Air Base, meets with Brig. Gen. Evan Pettus, commander, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, on an immersion visit at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 19, 2020. Maj. Gen. Mohsen bin Saeed Al-Zahrani is the new base commander, and during the visit, was able to tour several key U.S locations to improve partnership relations and develop a better understanding of the wing's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)

