    SKIES Unlimited Open House [Image 3 of 5]

    SKIES Unlimited Open House

    ITALY

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Instructors with the SKIES Unlimited Program went through demonstrations of the different classes that exist throughout the program during the SKIES Unlimited Open House on August 18, 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 09:27
    Photo ID: 6321496
    VIRIN: 200818-A-DR527-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SKIES Unlimited Open House [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

