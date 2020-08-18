Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SKIES Unlimited Open House [Image 5 of 5]

    SKIES Unlimited Open House

    ITALY

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    The SKIES Unlimited Open House was a way for families in the Vicenza Military Community to get a broad spectrum of the different programs available for their children to be a part of on August 18, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 09:27
    Photo ID: 6321498
    VIRIN: 200818-A-DR527-1008
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SKIES Unlimited Open House [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

