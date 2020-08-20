USS Halsey Conducts Mail Operations

200820-N-FA490-1132 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 20, 2020) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Sandra Barrios, from Houston, Texas, scans packages aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

