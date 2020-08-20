200820-N-FA490-1033 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 20, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Aaron Montoya, from Pueblo, Colo., directs an MH-60R Seahawk, from the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

Date Taken: 08.20.2020
This work, USS Halsey Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.