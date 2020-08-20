Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Halsey Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Halsey Conducts Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200820-N-FA490-1033 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 20, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Aaron Montoya, from Pueblo, Colo., directs an MH-60R Seahawk, from the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 07:12
    Photo ID: 6321311
    VIRIN: 200820-N-FA490-1033
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Halsey Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    DESRON 15
    USS Halsey
    CTF 70
    DDG 97
    indo-pacific
    HSM37
    Easyriders
    Surface Warriors

