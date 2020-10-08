Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Paul Hamilton

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Jackson 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    200810-N-ML755-1108 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 10, 2020) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class David Bacchus searches for hotspots during a general quarters exercise aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) Aug. 10, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 06:18
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
