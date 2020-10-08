200810-N-ML755-1146 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 10, 2020) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class David Bacchus, left, instructs Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Sean D. Lott during a general quarters exercise aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) Aug. 10, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 06:18 Photo ID: 6321295 VIRIN: 200810-N-ML755-1146 Resolution: 4943x3531 Size: 951.06 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.