Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Do what you have to do to be where you want to be [Image 2 of 2]

    Do what you have to do to be where you want to be

    AVIANO, ITALY

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Savannah Waters 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Atkins, 31st Medical Group family member travel screener, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 18, 2020. Atkins earned a doctorate of business administration, with a specialization in healthcare management, in 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 03:50
    Photo ID: 6321254
    VIRIN: 200814-F-DB163-1016
    Resolution: 3541x2509
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Do what you have to do to be where you want to be [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Do what you have to do to be where you want to be
    Do what you have to do to be where you want to be

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Do what you have to do to be where you want to be

    TAGS

    military
    USAF
    higher education
    doctorate
    31 MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT