Staff Sgt. Christopher Atkins, 31st Medical Group family member travel screener, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 18, 2020. Atkins earned his doctorate of business administration, with a specialization in healthcare management, in 2019, and hopes to inspire and motivate other Airmen to keep pushing forward in accomplishing their professional and personal goals while serving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
Do what you have to do to be where you want to be
