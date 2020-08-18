MUNRO FLIGHT OPERATIONS

200818-N-UM706-1112



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2020) An HM-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 flies overhead the Legend-class cutter USCGC Munro (WMSL 755), August 18. Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

