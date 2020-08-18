Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUNRO FLIGHT OPERATIONS [Image 2 of 5]

    MUNRO FLIGHT OPERATIONS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madysson Ritter 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2020) An HM-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 conducts a helicopter in-flight refuel (HIFR), August 18. Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 22:12
    Photo ID: 6321146
    VIRIN: 200818-N-UM706-1057
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MUNRO FLIGHT OPERATIONS [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USN
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    RIMPAC
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    C3F
    PACFLT
    INDO PACOM

