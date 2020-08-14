Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 OC Air Show [Image 5 of 5]

    2020 OC Air Show

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird performs a demonstration the day before the 2020 Ocean City Air Show at Ocean City, Md., August 14, 2020. The demonstration team is scheduled to perform at the upcoming Ocean City Air Show August 15-16th. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

