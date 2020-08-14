U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies during practice prior to the 2020 Ocean City Air Show at Ocean City, Md., August 14, 2020. The air show featured various performers including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 21:19
|Photo ID:
|6321072
|VIRIN:
|200814-F-PV484-1332
|Resolution:
|4143x2959
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 OC Air Show [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT