COVID-19 testing

Airman 1st Class Tessa Campanella, 96th Medical Group, completes a COVID-19 test Aug. 10 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Campanella and the medical group’s diagnostic testing center employees administered more than 330 tests in a two-day span to 7th Special Forces Group Soldiers returning from a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ilka Cole)
Eglin medics test returning Soldiers for COVID-19
