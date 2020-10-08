Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 testing [Image 1 of 2]

    COVID-19 testing

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Ilka Cole 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Kokou Dekadjevi, 96th Medical Group, administers a COVID-19 test Aug. 10 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Dekadjevi and the medical group’s diagnostic testing center employees administered more than 330 tests in a two-day span to 7th Special Forces Group Soldiers returning from a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ilka Cole)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 testing [Image 2 of 2], by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

