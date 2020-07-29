Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NGABS HFE [Image 2 of 3]

    NGABS HFE

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Frederick Shear 

    PEO Soldier

    PEO Soldier recently completed the first Human Factors Evaluation with the 52nd Ordnance Group at Fort Campbell, KY where Soldiers assessed the NGABS for two weeks. (Photo by Maj. Justin Bond)

    The Next Generation Advanced Bomb Suit: The Future of Soldier Protection

    PEO Soldier NGABS EOD

