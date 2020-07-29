PEO Soldier recently completed the first Human Factors Evaluation with the 52nd Ordnance Group at Fort Campbell, KY where Soldiers assessed the NGABS for two weeks. (Photo by Maj. Justin Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 16:43 Photo ID: 6320792 VIRIN: 200729-O-KL422-308 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 376.63 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NGABS HFE [Image 3 of 3], by Frederick Shear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.