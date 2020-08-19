Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio Combat Cargo Marines Honor A Fallen Marine [Image 3 of 9]

    USS San Antonio Combat Cargo Marines Honor A Fallen Marine

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Anthony 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    200819-N-VH385-1040
    NORFOLK (Aug. 19, 2020) - Marines assigned to combat cargo aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), conduct a flag raising ceremony to honor a fallen Marine and New Braunfels, Texas, native, Lance Cpl. Guillermo Lopez, who was killed in a training accident, July 30. The San Antonio is currently working on achieving the specified qualifications necessary for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wyatt L. Anthony)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 14:22
    Photo ID: 6320598
    VIRIN: 200819-N-VH385-1040
    Resolution: 2331x3496
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio Combat Cargo Marines Honor A Fallen Marine [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Wyatt Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    Flag Raising Ceremony
    LPD17

