USS San Antonio Combat Cargo Marines Honor A Fallen Marine

NORFOLK (Aug. 19, 2020) - Gunnery Sgt. David Martinez, a native of San Antonio, renders a salute during a flag raising ceremony aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) to honor a fallen Marine and New Braunfels, Texas, native, Lance Cpl. Guillermo Lopez, who was killed in a training accident, July 30. The San Antonio is currently working on achieving the specified qualifications necessary for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wyatt L. Anthony)
