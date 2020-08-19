Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group wash a C-17 Globemaster III inside the two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 19, 2020. This is the first aircraft wash performed on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh IAP ARS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 14:09 Photo ID: 6320590 VIRIN: 200819-F-UJ876-1030 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.49 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rub a dub dub [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.