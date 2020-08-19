Mission training

Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing perform aircraft loading training on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 19, 2020. The mission of the 911th AW is to provide mission-ready C-17 airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

