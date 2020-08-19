Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission training [Image 2 of 2]

    Mission training

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing perform aircraft loading training on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 19, 2020. The mission of the 911th AW is to provide mission-ready C-17 airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 14:09
    Photo ID: 6320591
    VIRIN: 200819-F-UJ876-2026
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission training [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

