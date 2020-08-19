Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing perform aircraft loading training on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 19, 2020. The mission of the 911th AW is to provide mission-ready C-17 airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 14:09
|Photo ID:
|6320591
|VIRIN:
|200819-F-UJ876-2026
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.94 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
This work, Mission training [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
