Airmen from the 336th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wait to receive free meals at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 18, 2020. The base chapel team delivered the meals for Airmen working on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 11:25 Photo ID: 6320351 VIRIN: 200818-F-YG657-1009 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.71 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seymour Social brings meals to flightline [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.