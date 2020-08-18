Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Social brings meals to flightline [Image 1 of 4]

    Seymour Social brings meals to flightline

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Maintainers from the 336th Aircraft Maintenance Unit wait to receive free meals at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 18, 2020. The meals were provided through the Seymour Social, an event that allows for Airmen and families to gather and share a meal. Since COVID-19, Seymour Social has taken a drive-thru approach for Airmen to receive meals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seymour Social brings meals to flightline [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Fighter Wing
    Resiliency
    Seymour Johnson
    SJAFB
    4FW
    Seymour Social

