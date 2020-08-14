COMNAVAIRLANT visits MDSU2

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 14, 2020) - Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (COMNAVAIRLANT), visits Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story to view the unit's capabilities and thank them for their support. MDSU 2 is the Navy's premier East Coast diving and salvage unit, capable of deploying combat ready, expeditionary warfare capable, specialized dive teams to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, emergent underwater repairs and salvage in all environments. (U.S. photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

