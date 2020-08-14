Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMNAVAIRLANT visits MDSU2 [Image 1 of 4]

    COMNAVAIRLANT visits MDSU2

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 14, 2020) - Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (COMNAVAIRLANT), visits Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story to view the unit's capabilities and thank them for their support. MDSU 2 is the Navy's premier East Coast diving and salvage unit, capable of deploying combat ready, expeditionary warfare capable, specialized dive teams to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, emergent underwater repairs and salvage in all environments. (U.S. photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

