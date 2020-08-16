New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew Ortiz, (right) who finished in first place in the noncommissioned officer division at the Army Guard Northeast Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont, receives his award from Vermont Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Nathan Chipman, on August 16, 2020. Ortiz is the third New York Army National Guard NCO to win this award in a row. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 11:15 Photo ID: 6320305 VIRIN: 200816-Z-AC359-1002 Resolution: 1880x1365 Size: 900.04 KB Location: JERICHO, VT, US Hometown: BETHPAGE, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regional Best Warrior Winner [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.