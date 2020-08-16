Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Best Warrior Winner [Image 1 of 2]

    Regional Best Warrior Winner

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Corporal Troy Perez, a member of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry, finishs up the 12-mile ruck march during the Army National Guard Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont on August 16, 2020. Perez finished first in the junior enlisted category of the competition. It is the third time in three years a New York Army Guard Soldier has won.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Alvarez)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Army Guard Soldiers win Northeast Region Best Warrior for third time in three years

