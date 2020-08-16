New York Army National Guard Corporal Troy Perez, a member of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry, finishs up the 12-mile ruck march during the Army National Guard Northeast Region Best Warrior Competition at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont on August 16, 2020. Perez finished first in the junior enlisted category of the competition. It is the third time in three years a New York Army Guard Soldier has won.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6320298
|VIRIN:
|200816-Z-AC359-1001
|Resolution:
|1368x1365
|Size:
|956.49 KB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Hometown:
|YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Regional Best Warrior Winner [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Army Guard Soldiers win Northeast Region Best Warrior for third time in three years
LEAVE A COMMENT